National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday

FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other items Thursday for "Circle K Day."(Pexels)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Circle K locations across the U.S. will be offering 30 cents off per gallon of gas and other specials Thursday, the company said.

It announced on its website that customers at thousands of its locations can get the fuel discount between 4-7 p.m. local time as part of the “Circle K Day” promotion.

Due to Hurricane Idalia, stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina are not participating but would have the day rescheduled, Circle K said.

A 50% off special is scheduled between 6 a.m.-4 p.m. on dispensed drinks and prepared food. Circle K also said car washes would be 50% off starting at 6 a.m., and electric vehicle charging would be half off from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can search for locations near them on the online store locator.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search was underway in Franklin County after police said a suspected shooter fled into the...
Officials: Turner Falls shooting suspect arrested at West Springfield traffic stop
Several Western Mass News viewers reached out to us concerned about the conditions at a local...
‘That was my daughter’: Oak Grove Cemetery explains removal of personal items from graves
Fire officials are reporting a head-on crash in Monson early this morning.
Emergency crews respond to head-on crash in Monson
Authorities are investigating human remains that were found in the area just days ago along the...
Summer camp children discover human remains on Connecticut River island
Londyn Naylor
Springfield Police looking for missing teenage girl

Latest News

A new study found that marijuana users have more toxic heavy metals in their bodies compared to...
Study: Marijuana users have more heavy metals in their bodies
The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said it is “heartbroken” at the loss of K-9 officer Blek.
K-9 officer dies from ‘brief illness’ after nearly 10 years of service, sheriff’s office says
Sen. Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze Wednesday at a Q&A with reporters following an event in...
Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again while answering questions
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Springfield Police promote 4 officers amid record number of homicides in the city
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Georgia and Florida, swamping the coast and closing highways