Springfield man arrested following traffic stop on Belmont Avenue

By Morgan Briggs and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfied Police arrested a man on gun and drug related charges on Tuesday.

Around 7 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Belmont Avenue when they reportedly saw a car with excessive tint. They also smelt a strong odor of marajuana and then saw a half-burnt blunt.

That’s when the driver, identified as 24-year-old Hisead Saez of Springfield, began resisting arrest and took off on foot. After a short pursuit, officers took Saez into custody.

During a further search of the car, officers located a loaded gun.

Saez has been charged with carrying a loaded firearm without license, failure to stop for police, resisting arrest, operating under the influence, and window obstruction.

