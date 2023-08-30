Springfield man arrested following traffic stop on Belmont Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfied Police arrested a man on gun and drug related charges on Tuesday.

Around 7 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Belmont Avenue when they reportedly saw a car with excessive tint. They also smelt a strong odor of marajuana and then saw a half-burnt blunt.

That’s when the driver, identified as 24-year-old Hisead Saez of Springfield, began resisting arrest and took off on foot. After a short pursuit, officers took Saez into custody.

During a further search of the car, officers located a loaded gun.

Saez has been charged with carrying a loaded firearm without license, failure to stop for police, resisting arrest, operating under the influence, and window obstruction.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.