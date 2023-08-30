Springfield Police promote 4 officers amid record number of homicides in the city

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - During a summer that has seen an uptick of violence in the city, the Springfield Police Department formally promoted four officers on Wednesday.

A record number of two dozen homicides has plagued the city of Springfield this year. With the city’s police department continuing to struggle to fill positions, Springfield Police Deputy Chief Steven Kent told us a lack of patrol officers in the city is leaving some promotions empty.

“Every patrol that gets promoted to sergeant, that’s a patrolman that were missing in the ranks, so there is that tough balance that we try to maintain. I believe we have several open sergeant positions now that we are not going to fill because we can’t afford to lose the patrol,” Kent explained.

Despite that struggle, the Springfield Police Department promoted four officers on Wednesday. Two of those people became lieutenants and two moved up to the sergeant level.

“For them to give up those position, positions that they worked for and worked to be good at, in order to take the next step in their careers and just leave that all behind it and take on the responsibilities of leadership on various levels in the police department, to me, it just shows an abundance of character,” Kent added.

Kent spoke Wednesday on behalf of Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno acknowledged challenges that police face on a daily basis.

“There are many mothers and fathers or family members that do not want to see their sons and daughters become police officers,” Sarno added.

Western Mass News is getting answers on how these promotions are impacting recruitment within the department.

“Someone who wants to be a police officer who may be from a minority community or different community can look at the promotions, can look at the chief ranks and see there’s opportunity at the Springfield Police Department for everybody,” Kent said.

