Study: Marijuana users have more heavy metals in their bodies

A new study found that marijuana users have more toxic heavy metals in their bodies compared to...
A new study found that marijuana users have more toxic heavy metals in their bodies compared to non-users.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study has found marijuana users have more heavy metals in their bodies compared to non-users.

That’s because cannabis has a special property that allows the plant to absorb heavy metals from the soil, as well as potentially harmful chemicals.

While that can be good for cleaning up the environment, it’s worrisome for marijuana users.

Researchers tested around 7,200 people who said they used marijuana in the last 30 days. The subjects had much higher levels of highly toxic substances like cadmium and lead in their blood compared to non-users.

The study’s authors say these heavy metals have been linked to cancer, chronic disease and neurotoxic effects.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence along Berkshire Avenue in Springfield.
Arrest made in connection with Springfield double-murder
A search was underway in Franklin County after police said a suspected shooter fled into the...
Officials: Turner Falls shooting suspect arrested at West Springfield traffic stop
Several Western Mass News viewers reached out to us concerned about the conditions at a local...
‘That was my daughter’: Oak Grove Cemetery explains removal of personal items from graves
Fire officials are reporting a head-on crash in Monson early this morning.
Emergency crews respond to head-on crash in Monson
Authorities are investigating human remains that were found in the area just days ago along the...
Summer camp children discover human remains on Connecticut River island

Latest News

Lawmakers look to create rules around paying college athletes
Lawmakers look to create rules around paying college athletes
Lawmakers look to create rules around paying college athletes
According to Portland Parks & Recreation, the girl was found in the Montavilla Community Center...
Young girl dies at hospital after being found unresponsive in community pool
Authorities are looking for a shooting suspect in Franklin County.
Suspect in Turners Falls shooting appears in court
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions fluctuates
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions fluctuates