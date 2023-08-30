Suspect in Turners Falls shooting appears in court

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged into the massive search for a shooting suspect in Turners Falls. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Gil Viera, was later taken into custody Tuesday night along I-91 and he faced a judge Wednesday afternoon in Greenfield District Court.

He was arrested after Massachusetts State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-91 in Holyoke.

Viera was born in Springfield, but only has identification from the state of Florida, where he also has a license to carry firearms. During his arraignment, prosecutors said Viera was believed to be couch-surfing in someone’s apartment in Turner Falls and was going by the name of Josh.

Investigators said Viera shot another man in the leg on Tuesday before fleeing into the woods, which led to an hours-long search by Mass. State Police, various K-9 units, the State Police Air Wing, and Mass. State Police tactical unit.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The relationship between Viera and the victim is still unknown as this is an ongoing investigation.

There are eleven charges against Viera and the Northwestern District Attorney’s asked that he not be released.

“Given the seriousness of the incident that Mr. Viera be held without right to bail and at this time, he will be, at least until the next court date,” said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Joseph Webber.

Viera’s next court date is set for September 26.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.