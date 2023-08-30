Town by Town: Revitalize CDC ribbon cutting, I-391 exit closing

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Springfield and Chicopee

Revitalize Community Development Corporation held a ribbon cutting and capital campaign kick-off in Springfield.

Revitalize Community Development Corporation is a nonprofit that performs critical repairs on homes of low-income families with children, the elderly, military veterans, and people with special needs,

They announced their recent purchase of a new office and kicked off their Campaign to support the construction of a new warehouse/distribution center at the same site. We’re told the campaign will help meet the growing demand for their services in our area. \

Now to Chicopee, where I-391 southbound exit 4-B in Chicopee will be closed again Thursday, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. According to MassDOT, the closure, which began yesterday, is necessary to allow crews to safely and effectively conduct joint work.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.