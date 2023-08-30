Turning Refreshing and Fall-Like Through Saturday!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A healthy rain fell this morning across western Mass with many picking up a half inch to 1 inch of rain. This will likely be the last chance for rain we see for a while too!

Falling humidity, clearing skies and a nice breeze will continue this evening and tonight. Northwesterly breezes linger overnight, so go ahead and open those windows! Temperatures fall into the 50s by sunrise.

Thursday will feature a cool morning with a healthy breeze, low humidity and some scattered high clouds from Idalia. We end up with a mainly sunny day, a northerly wind around 10-15mph and dew points falling into refreshing levels-a taste of fall! Afternoon highs climb into the lower and middle 70s.

Idalia and Franklin both continue to move out to sea and while they aren’t directly impacting New England, rough seas, high surf and dangerous rip currents continue Thursday.

Clear skies, very dry air and light to calm wind is on tap for Thursday night, leading to some chilly temperatures Friday morning. Most should start the day in the mid-40s, then climb into the upper 70s with full sunshine and lighter breezes. Saturday will be similar, but slightly warmer as breezes shift to the southwest.

Our extended forecast for the first week of September will feature a very July-like stretch of weather-which we really didn’t see in July. A ridge of high pressure will build into the eastern US, giving New England a stretch of mainly dry weather, unseasonably warm weather and higher humidity. The warm-up gets going over the holiday weekend with highs Sunday and Monday hitting middle to upper 80s. Temperatures may even get into the lower 90s a few days next week with rain chances near 0 until Friday or Saturday!

