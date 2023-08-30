West Springfield native pushes through Hurricane after moving to Florida

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Karoline Becker lived in West Springfield before moving to Land O’ Lakes with her family a few months ago. She now finds herself in the midst of a hurricane.

“Lots of wind, and lots of rain right now, we were not in the center, we are in the band of it,” said Becker.

Becker, gave us a rainy firsthand look at her neighborhood in Land O’ Lakes, Florida Wednesday morning, as hurricane Idina ripped through the sunshine state. Leaving destruction behind.

She tells us her neighborhood looked a lot different a few hours earlier as seen in this video:

“We were woken up this morning, to hear lots of thunder and lightning and rain we’ve been pretty, pretty lucky,” said Becker.

Becker moved to the area from West Springfield and believes the New England Winters have prepped her for extreme Florida weather.

“The difference between a hurricane and a blizzard is one’s solid and one’s liquid but it’s pretty much the same effect. There are a lot of power outages you know blizzards you get slippery roads hurricanes you get flooded roads. You are constantly watching the news, everybody goes and clears all the shelves, freaking out but because of where we are and you’re always wondering if is it going to hook,” said Becker.

She acknowledges, that not everyone is as lucky as her family with an unscathed house.

“We are 20 miles from Hudson Beach, and I know they’re underwater, they have a lot of flooding and unfortunately the people who did not take the recommendation for evacuating are stranded so now crews are out trying to rescue people. There have been a lot of people lot of PSA notices saying if your house, the waters coming into your house, shut off your electricity because there are fires starting because of the electricity getting wet,” noted Becker.

She tells Western Mass News, she is willing to help if needed.

“If I see a need somewhere I’m on a lot of the local pages, so if I see someone in need yeah, I’ll go help them out.”

Becker mentioned the hurricane did impact her plans to see her mother in western Mass., and her mother coming to visit her, both of their flights were canceled. We checked with Bradley International Airport and multiple flights across different airlines were cancelled again today.

Bradley International Airport tells us in a statement:

As Hurricane Idalia progresses, further cancellations are possible, and passengers are advised to check with their airline to confirm the status of their flight prior to heading to the airport.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.