2 men arrested on drug charges after I-91 traffic stop in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men were arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs in Greenfield.

Mass. State Police pulled over a car on I-91 around 10 p.m. Monday for excessive window tint.

The two men in the car were identified as 33-year-old Jose Torres from Houston, TX and 28-year-old Alicedes Hernandez of New York, NY. While speaking with the two men, a state trooper noticed inconsistincies in their stories and got permission to search their car.

The trooper found over 300 grams of suspected crack and powder cocaine hidden in the truck.

Both men were arrested and arraigned in Greenfield District Court on drug-related charges. Torres is facing additional charges including illegal window tint and registration not in possession.

