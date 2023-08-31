Dog missing for six years reunited with Springfield family

There was a happy reunion in Springfield this week for a family and their missing their Yorkshire terrier, Whiskey.(Western Mass News)
By Abbey Carnivale, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a happy reunion in Springfield this week for a family and their missing their Yorkshire terrier, Whiskey.

“The microchip is the most solid form of identification an animal can have,” said Lori Swanson, executive director of the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center.

It was the exact technology used at TJO to reunite Whiskey with his family after going missing six years ago. The day he went missing has always haunted his owner, but she never lost hope for his return.

“She was like ‘Where’s Whiskey?’ She out papers all around the village. Nobody said nothing,” said the daughter of Whiskey’s owner, who did not want to be identified.

Earlier this week, she got the phone call she always dreamed of from the team at TJO.

“It’s always a great feeling to be able to call somebody and say ‘Your pet is here and your pet is safe,” Swanson added.

“My mom feel so excited because she always cried ‘Where’s Whiskey?’…Whiskey is the baby of the house. My mom cry a lot when he lost, so now, she’s happy. She’s too happy we are taking him back home,” the daughter of Whiskey’s owner added.

That reunion is a result of a daily process for Swanson and the team. They’re frequently scanning lost and found animals for microchips. Getting one in Whiskey as a puppy is a decision his family is so happy they made

“That thing is the best because when she scanned the dog…if you don’t have the chip, never come back. Never he come back to my home,” Whiskey’s owner’s daughter explained.

“That’s always the first thing we do. We scan for that microchip and when we hear that little beep, it’s always such a relief to know that there’s a possibility that we can hook that animal up with an owner,” Swanson noted.

However, Swanson told Western Mass News that just getting the chip isn’t enough. Thanks to keeping accurate information on his microchip file, Whiskey is finally home.

“This family did exactly what they should have done,” Swanson said.

Keeping up-to-date records is what led to their happy reunion.

“I recognized so fast because he look the same, just a little bit bigger and so that’s it. He looks the same, like my mom got for first time,” the daughter of Whiskey’s owner said. “When my mom said ‘Whiskey’, he looked so fast. He recognized her voice”

Now, the rest was history.

“This is just one of those blessings that you just have to keep counting,” Swanson added.

Whiskey was found by the Springfield Police Department in an abandoned apartment earlier this week.

