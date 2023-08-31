Holyoke hosts event for Overdose Awareness Day

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - “I now believe that, and I know for a fact that it’s my goal in life. That’s what I’m here for,” said Sarah Colby of Holyoke Hope.

Many people gathered in Holyoke on Thursday, International Overdose Awareness Day, to help get the word out about resources available for those battling a drug addiction.

Many of them wrote messages on flags to remember friends and family lost to drug overdose and shared the importance of breaking the stigma.

“I have battled with addiction myself for about 16 to 17 years, and I have been in the ups and downs in both. and now, I am here to show that it does work. recovery is possible. as long as you work for it,” said Colby.

Colby, who is still on her own recovery journey, is now a coach working with hope for Holyoke, a recovery support center offering help, free of charge.

For her, a day like today represents an opportunity to help those seeking to start their own recovery process.

She tells Western Mass News this year’s celebration is even more special, knowing that starting next week, the FDA-approved Narcan nasal spray will be available over the counter. An added resource to offer help during emergencies, which she says should have come sooner.

“It’s a controversial subject. I myself, personally, wonderful. it’s amazing. It should’ve been a long time ago. I believe that our first responders should be trained and carry it. You know, it does save lives,” said Colby.

According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between March 2022 and March 2023, there were 105,224 reported deaths due to drug overdose in the United States. During that same time, in Massachusetts, there were a total of 2,616 deaths reported.

Western Mass News also spoke with Kim Lee with the Mira Vista Behavioral Health Center.

She tells us access to life-saving Narcan will not be limited to pharmacies, those seeking help with overdose prevention can also walk directly to their center in Holyoke and get 2 doses free of charge.

“They’ll also receive, free of charge, an instructional card, which helps to explain how to administer Narcan. So, they just have to walk into Mira Vista they’ll receive free Narcan. They’ll be asked two very quick, short questions, and then they’ll be able to go back out into the community with a life-saving Narcan that they need,” said Lee.

Lee also tells us that at Mira Vista and through the entire Holyoke community, there are now more resources available in both English and Spanish, to offer help, educate, and create more awareness of the importance of preventing an overdose in the languages most spoken across western Mass.

On September 15th, another celebration will take place in Holyoke, this time for National Recovery Month.

