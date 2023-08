HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police are asking your finding a missing person.

Carmen Greene was last seen in the area of Summer Street. It is not clear how old Green is or how long she has been missing.

If you know where she is, you are being asked to contact Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.