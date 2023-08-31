Ironman 70.3 Western Massachsuetts to return in 2024

Ironman 70.3 Western Massachusetts will take place on June 11, 2023
Ironman 70.3 Western Massachusetts will take place on June 11, 2023(Ironman)
By Morgan Briggs and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials with the Ironman 70.3 Western Massachsuetts have announced they’ll be coming back to the region next year.

Registration for the 2024 event officially opened up on Wednesday.

It will mak the second year this half-triathlon is hosted in western Massachusetts.

The 2024 Ironman 70.3 Western Massachsuetts will take on June 9.

