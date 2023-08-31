Ironman 70.3 Western Massachsuetts to return in 2024

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials with the Ironman 70.3 Western Massachsuetts have announced they’ll be coming back to the region next year.

Registration for the 2024 event officially opened up on Wednesday.

It will mak the second year this half-triathlon is hosted in western Massachusetts.

The 2024 Ironman 70.3 Western Massachsuetts will take on June 9.

