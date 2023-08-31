Officers surprise boy with new video game after he got lost on the first day of school

“A small gesture can make a world of a difference,” the department wrote alongside a photo...
“A small gesture can make a world of a difference,” the department wrote alongside a photo posted on Facebook.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A young student in Oklahoma who had a rough first day at school was given a boost by local police officers.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department received a call on Aug. 21 about a boy who accidentally took the wrong bus after school and was lost in the city.

The boy also said he didn’t have a very good first day at school.

When officers located the boy and took him home, he mentioned that he loves to play video games, but he didn’t have enough money to buy the new NFL Madden24.

To help turn his day around, the officers pooled their own money to buy the video game for the boy.

“A small gesture can make a world of a difference,” the department wrote alongside a photo posted on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Springfield woman has been arrested in connection with a double-murder in the city earlier...
Arrest made in connection with Springfield double-murder
A search was underway in Franklin County after police said a suspected shooter fled into the...
Officials: Turner Falls shooting suspect arrested at West Springfield traffic stop
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Agawam.
Police investigating serious crash on Main Street in Agawam
New details have emerged into the massive search for a shooting suspect in Turners Falls.
Suspect in Turners Falls shooting appears in court

Latest News

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks at the NKY Chamber of Commerce at...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell can continue with his work schedule, congressional physician says
Hunter Bishop's mother said he was involved in a dog attack on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
GRAPHIC: Child hospitalized following attack by multiple dogs in North Carolina, sheriff’s office says
On Aug. 27, the brother and sister, later identified as Juan Angel Montes, 16, and Maria...
Brother, sister found shot to death on Georgia interstate, police say
President Joe Biden speaks on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act during an event in...
Biden administration proposes rule that would require more firearms dealers to run background checks
FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey delivers her inaugural address in the House Chamber at...
Governor activates Massachusetts National Guard to help with migrant crisis