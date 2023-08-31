Pittsfield Police looking for missing man

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police in Pittsfield are looking for your help in locating a missing man.

They said that 47-year-old Neal Allen is approximately 6′1″ tall and weighs between 170 and 190 pounds. It is not clear how long Allen has been missing.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a black button-up jacket, ripped blue jeans, and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700.

