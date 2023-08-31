Police investigating serious crash on Main Street in Agawam

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Agawam.
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Agawam.(Agawam Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities are investigating a serious crash in Agawam.

Agawam Police said that Main Street is currently closed between South Street and Six Flags New England.

Suffield Police noted that Route 159 was closed in their town due to a fatal crash investigation, but the Hampden District Attorney’s office said that it was not a deadly crash.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Springfield woman has been arrested in connection with a double-murder in the city earlier...
Arrest made in connection with Springfield double-murder
A search was underway in Franklin County after police said a suspected shooter fled into the...
Officials: Turner Falls shooting suspect arrested at West Springfield traffic stop
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
New details have emerged into the massive search for a shooting suspect in Turners Falls.
Suspect in Turners Falls shooting appears in court
As the migrant crisis continues to impact the Bay State, Governor Maura Healey’s administration...
Westfield State campus housing considered for migrant shelter

Latest News

Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Revitalize CDC ribbon cutting, I-391 exit closing
Kids are officially back in the classroom in Holyoke, but how they got there changed for almost...
Holyoke bus changes lead to more kids walking to school
Karoline Becker lived in West Springfield before moving to Land O’ Lakes with her family a few...
West Springfield native pushes through Hurricane after moving to Florida
New details have emerged into the massive search for a shooting suspect in Turners Falls.
Suspect in Turners Falls shooting appears in court