Renovations being prepared for Court Square Park

Downtown Springfield Mass.
Downtown Springfield Mass.(Western Mass News photo)
By Olivia Hickey and Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - If you have been downtown Springfield recently you may have noticed fencing go up around Court Square Park

Turns out, it’s part of a multi-million dollar renovation project. We spoke with the city’s public works director Chris Cignoli, who explained planning started two years ago.

“Court Square was reconstructed back in the early 80s, It’s a little tired, with all the development that’s going on, reworking the MassMutual center, reworking of MassMutual center garage, activation of Symphony Hall with all the events going on MGM, so the city decided with all the work going on along with 1331 Elm. The city decided it was time to go through and rework Court Square,” said Cignoli

The total cost for the project is over 6 million dollars, it’s being funded by 6 million dollars worth of city bonds and 1.5 million dollars from the casino mitigation money approved by the Gaming Commission.

So how will the park look, well, just about the same, but Pignoli says it will be well-lit and more inviting.

“The sidewalks are gonna be where they are the parks the walkways that lead up to the gazebo are gonna stay where they are, It is a matter of its going to be all brand new, new stone, new block, It’s going to be I guess the word I’m looking for is a little bit more inviting.

We asked people what they thought of the project,  and got mixed responses. some folks love keeping the park’s classic look.

“I love the fact that they’re keeping the historical aspect of the city here I don’t think they should destroy or bring up a lot of the modern stuff, we have that everywhere,” said one resident.

Others tell Western Mass News they would like to see some adding elements like a playscape and splash pads seen in other city parks.

“It should be modern-day for families and kids, honestly because that’s what we’re seeing out here today,” said another resident.

City Mayor Domenic Sarno notes there are other playgrounds available for use in the city.

“It’s for passing passive use and we want to make sure we preserve the historic content of Court Square,

The project is slated to be completed by the middle of 2024.

