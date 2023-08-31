Springfield man arrested after officers hear gunfire near Avon Place

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department seized an illegal firearm and arrested 37-year-old Jose Martinez of Springfield early Thursday morning on Avon Place.

Around 1 a.m., officers heard gunshots coming from the area of Avon Place and Maple Street. When they arrived, they saw Martinez and a woman walking on Avon Place.

Police then saw the grip of a gun visible from Martinez’s waistband. He was detained, the gun was recovered, and investigators found evidence in the area.

Martinez was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

