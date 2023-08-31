Suspect arrested after deadly shooting on Leland Drive in Springfield

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person is under arrest after a deadly shooting Thursday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to Leland Drive around 9 a.m. for a reported shooting victim.

When police arrived, they found an adult male victim, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.

A short time later, a second shooting victim walked into Baystate Medical Center.

Walsh noted that an investigation led to detectives to identify the second victim, who walked into Baystate, as 37-year-old Thomas Whitlock of Springfield. Whitlock was placed under arrest around 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

“The suspect and the deceased were well known to each other and are alleged to have shot one another,” Walsh explained.

Whitlock has been charged with murder, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit, in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s murder unit.

