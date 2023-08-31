Topgolf Swing Suite offers way to keep your game going all year round

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fall is right around the corner, but that doesn’t mean your golf game has to suffer. Did you know you can play at the top golf courses in the country without ever leaving western Massachusetts? All you have to do is step into Topgolf at MGM Springfield and their simulators will transport you anywhere you want to go.

“If you want to try one of the championship golf courses, we offer Pebble Beach, St. Andrews, a lot of the classic courses,” said Topgolf General Manager Tom Baron.

Not to mention, this place allows you to golf like a pro while staying dry and warm inside MGM.

“With all of the rain we’ve had this summer, it’s been a great alternative for people haven’t been able to go out and play or for like a Free Music Friday concert, which is right outside, they can step in here and try out some of our games,” Baron noted.

If you’re looking for somewhere to host your events this fall - like a bachelor party, bachelorette party, or even a birthday party - Top Golf at MGM Springfield may just be your hole in one.

“Each simulator bay is rented by the hour and you can have groups from one to eight people in each bay and there is full beverage service and food service here as well,” Baron added.

Whether you’re a Pebble Beach pro or just hit the driving range now and then, Topgolf caters to a wide variety of men, women, and even junior golfers.

“Your really good golfers will come in wanting to get better and your average golfers will want to get together with their buddies and have beverages and something to eat and knock it around for a while,” Baron explained.

In addition to golf, the simulators allow guests to play games like baseball, hockey. and football. You can even step into a zombie apocalypse and play dodgeball against the undead.

Topgolf at MGM is open to the public Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. If you’d like to rent the space for an event, reservations are available Monday through Thursday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.