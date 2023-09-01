First EEE positive sample detected in MA

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The EEE virus has been found in mosquitos in MA for the first time this year, state health officials report.

On Friday the MA Department of Public Health said Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) was detected in mosquitos in Worcester County. The samples were taken on Wednesday in the communities of Douglas and Southbridge.

This means health officials have raised the risk level to moderate in Douglas, Dudley, Southbridge, Sturbridge, Uxbridge, and Webster.

“This is a late season emergence for EEE which should keep the risk level from rising too much or too quickly. However, some risk from mosquito-borne disease will continue until the first hard frost and people should take steps to prevent mosquito bites,” said Public Health Commissioner Robert Goldstein, MD, PhD.

In 2019 and 2020 there was an outbreak cycle of EEE in Massachusetts. However, in 2021 and 2022 there was no EEE activity.

For 2023, so far no human or animal cases have been reported.

“Transmission of EEE to a person late in the season can happen,” noted Dr. Catherine Brown, State Epidemiologist, “Mosquitoes will be more active during warm and humid weather as we are forecast to have this weekend.”

For your First Alert Weather forecast, Click Here.

People are being advised to use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient (DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), oil of lemon eucalyptus [p-Menthane-3,8-diol (PMD)] or IR3535)

This well help you avoid mosquito bites.

However, DEET products should not be used on infants under 2-months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30% or less on older children. And Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under 3 years of age.

Other steps you can take:

Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours. The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning in areas of high risk.

Clothing Can Help Reduce Mosquito Bites. Wearing long-sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Mosquito-Proof Your Home

Drain Standing Water. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by draining or discarding items that hold water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty unused flowerpots and wading pools and change the water in birdbaths frequently.

Install or Repair Screens. Keep mosquitoes outside by having tightly fitting screens on all windows and doors.

Protect Your Animals too!

Animal owners should reduce potential mosquito breeding sites on their property by eliminating standing water from containers such as buckets, tires, and wading pools – especially after heavy rains. Water troughs provide excellent mosquito breeding habitats and should be flushed out at least once a week during the summer months to reduce mosquitoes near paddock areas. Horse owners should keep horses in indoor stalls at night to reduce their risk of exposure to mosquitoes. Owners should also speak with their veterinarian about mosquito repellents approved for use in animals and vaccinations to prevent WNV and EEE.

If an animal is suspected of having WNV or EEE, owners are required to report to the Department of Agricultural Resources, Division of Animal Health by calling 617-626-1795, and to the Department of Public Health by calling 617-983-6800.

For more information, including all WNV and EEE positive results, CLICK HERE.

Or call the DPH Division of Epidemiology at 617-983-6800.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.