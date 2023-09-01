First-year student begin move-in at Springfield College

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Sometimes, you cannot have a move-in day without the music on full blast and very loud cheers.

That is exactly what we found at Springfield College on Friday, as new student orientation leaders were feeling the hype, welcoming first-years to their homes away from home.

“Everyone’s so high energy, and it was very easy to move in because everyone was so helpful. I visited campus, and everybody was so nice, holding doors and just being friendly,” said Althea Grace a first-year student.

Althea Grace is from Windsor, CT, and is going to be studying health science.

As she and her new classmates moved their things into Gulick Hall, her mother, Teresa Beatrice, could not be happier about this new chapter.

“Really very proud of her. she’s doing a great job, and we’re just here to help her and support her in whatever she needs,” said Beatrice.

Also on hand, Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper, now entering her 11th year in the role, who continued her tradition of helping students get settled and even moving some of their belongings into the buildings.

“There’s anxiety for parents and students, so I think it’s important for them to see me welcome them to their new community,” said Cooper.

For half the morning, Cooper was outside the dorm greeting and connecting with some of the school’s new faces.

Coming here from Delaware, Paul Beardell and his parents were able to talk with President Cooper during the move-in.

“She really was very nice to us. Couldn’t really get a key originally, so she was kind of helping with that process and making sure everything was going smoothly,” said Beardell.

Beardell’s roommate, Derek Depasquale of Maryland, looks forward to starting this next chapter,

“I think it’s going to be good. We don’t know a lot of people here, and staying close together would be nice. (I hope to take away) a bunch of life experiences. Just learn to live on your own and learn to be independent,” said Depasquale.

While first-years will spend the rest of the weekend doing orientation, the rest of the student body will move into their dorms on Sunday and Monday.

That’s followed by classes beginning on Tuesday, and then it’s sailing from there.

