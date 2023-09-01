Gas main issue in Greenfield, portion of Federal St. closed

Traffic Alert (generic)
Traffic Alert (generic)(TPD)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have closed the southbound side of Federal Street in Greenfield due to a gas main issue.

“Federal Street is closed to southbound traffic from Silver Street to Cleveland Street,” the Greenfield Police Department reported Friday morning.

Drivers headed south are being re-routed to Silver Street.

We’re told the northbound side of Federal St. is still open to traffic.

“All businesses in this area are accessible from the north,” noted police.

Berkshire Gas is on scene to address the gas main issue. The Greenfield Police Department anticipates the road will be fully back open at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Agawam.
Police investigating serious crash on Main Street in Agawam
A Springfield woman has been arrested in connection with a double-murder in the city earlier...
Arrest made in connection with Springfield double-murder
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting on Leland Drive in Springfield
West Virginia sisters raised more than $1,300 with their lemonade stand to help with a new...
Sisters raise more than $1,300 in 2 hours with lemonade stand for new children’s playground
FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey delivers her inaugural address in the House Chamber at...
Governor activates Massachusetts National Guard to help with migrant crisis

Latest News

An emotional vigil in Northampton Thursday to honor the lives lost to addiction and to unveil...
Northampton holds Overdose Awareness vigil to honor deaths to addiction
An emotional vigil in Northampton Thursday to honor the lives lost to addiction and to unveil...
Northampton holds Overdose Awareness vigil to honor deaths to addiction
If you have been downtown Springfield recently you may have noticed fencing go up around Court...
Holyoke hosts event for Overdose Awareness Day
school bus generic
Northampton Police launch bus program to protect bus stops