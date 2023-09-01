Gas main issue in Greenfield, portion of Federal St. closed

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have closed the southbound side of Federal Street in Greenfield due to a gas main issue.

“Federal Street is closed to southbound traffic from Silver Street to Cleveland Street,” the Greenfield Police Department reported Friday morning.

Drivers headed south are being re-routed to Silver Street.

We’re told the northbound side of Federal St. is still open to traffic.

“All businesses in this area are accessible from the north,” noted police.

Berkshire Gas is on scene to address the gas main issue. The Greenfield Police Department anticipates the road will be fully back open at 3 p.m.

