Local wrestler prepares to compete for Olympic bid.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Jon Viruet is hoping to pin his way into Olympic history.

The Springfield native and co-founder of Grit and Gratitude Wrestling Academy is just a step away from a chance at Olympic gold, he, along with 3 other wrestlers from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, were invited to compete for the remaining slot in Puerto Rico’s national wrestling team.

“There is a club down there called Copa Sparta that has been generous enough to invite me down to have this opportunity and also participate and previous training camps in Puerto Rico,” said Viruet.

It’s a long time coming for the 2-time All-American wrestler, from local, National to now International competitions, Viruet tells Western Mass News he’s ready for this moment.

“It required a lot more sacrifice than I like to admit, and a lot of people don’t see. There are a lot of workouts that oftentimes I’m alone,” said Viruet.

He gave us, a glimpse at just a couple of the moves he’ll use on the mat. His grit is just one component of the success he’s enjoyed, Viruet tells us it’s the gratitude and grind of others that propelled him to his championship glory.

“Whether it was training, whether it was funds, or travel, whether it was just being there to listen and kind of help me through certain mental blocks in the past, so I think everyone plays their role in your life,” said Viruet.

Viruet is confident when he’s back in town, he’ll be wearing something shiny around his neck.

“Do my best, try to come home with a gold medal, and if can’t, come home with silver, and if it’s not silver, it better be bronze because we’re not going home to lose, we’re out there to win,” said Viruet.

If Viruet wants to add a gold medal to this case, he’ll have to qualify for the Puerto Rican national team on September 9.

