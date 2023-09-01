Northampton holds Overdose Awareness vigil to honor deaths to addiction

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An emotional vigil in Northampton Thursday to honor the lives lost to addiction and to unveil the city’s newest effort to prevent drug overdose-related deaths.

“I lost my daughter Eliza to an overdose, a heroin overdose on her 26th birthday. I want to share that she was beautiful, that she was creative, that she was funny, and all these things a dad wants for his daughter,” said one Father named Dan.

The community helping those struggling with addiction and preventing overdoses by installing their first-ever outdoor Narcan box.

Now, people who are in need can access the life-saving drug Narcan for free at Pulaski Park. The FDA-approved drug reverses opioid overdose.

At Thursday’s vigil, family and friends of those dealing with addiction and some who are in recovery themselves.

On International Overdose Awareness Day, those there came together to fight the stigma associated with addiction.

“Addiction is this monster we are all fighting with, and it was this thing she was fighting with every day. We need to understand that addiction is not a moral failing, not a sign of weakness, it’s a disease of the brain,” said Dan.

Providing support to those dealing with addiction is the ‘Save Your Life Don’t Take Your Life’ project which also serves the city’s homeless and offers life-saving resources, like Narcan to those in need.

“I’ve lost loved ones, I’ve lost best friends, I’ve come across many people who’ve gone through drug overdose. The pockets on my jacket have Narcan and that saves lives. So if you need one, get one when you see them! They don’t cost you anything and it’s a life-changing experience!” said Rick Paiva, the projects program coordinator.

The city has plans to add more Narcan boxes throughout the city. Right now, they are looking into which spots would best serve the needs of the community.

