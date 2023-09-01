Police arrest 5 in undercover “Anti-John” prostitution sting

Five men were arrested Thursday in Springfield for attempting to solicit an undercover police...
Five men were arrested Thursday in Springfield for attempting to solicit an undercover police officer for sex.(Courtesy Springfield Police Department)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Five men were arrested Thursday in Springfield for attempting to solicit an undercover police officer for sex.

The Springfield Police Department announced the arrests on Friday.

They conducted the undercover operation after receiving complaints from residents in a South End neighborhood in the city.

“This “Anti-John” detail is to deter the solicitation of prostitution and related drug activity connected to it,” noted Ryan Walsh, representative of the Springfield Police Department.

We’re told the five “John’s” attempted to solicit the undercover police officer Thursday afternoon. However, police are not releasing where in the city this occurred.

The authorities involved in this sting included the Springfield Police Department, MA State Police and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office.

The five individuals charged are as follows:

25-year-old Alexis Rivera-Nieves of Springfield

  • Pay for Sexual Conduct
  • Resisting Arrest

40-year-old Paul Dion of Agawam

  • Pay for Sexual Conduct
  • Possession of a Class B Drug

66-year-old Normand Blais of Agawam

  • Pay for Sexual Conduct

24-year-old Abdi Adan of Springfield

  • Pay for Sexual Conduct

56-year-old Edwin Rodriguez of Springfield

  • Pay for Sexual Conduct

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Agawam.
Police investigating serious crash on Main Street in Agawam
A Springfield woman has been arrested in connection with a double-murder in the city earlier...
Arrest made in connection with Springfield double-murder
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting on Leland Drive in Springfield
West Virginia sisters raised more than $1,300 with their lemonade stand to help with a new...
Sisters raise more than $1,300 in 2 hours with lemonade stand for new children’s playground
There was a happy reunion in Springfield this week for a family and their missing Yorkshire...
Dog missing for six years reunited with Springfield family

Latest News

Police lights generic.
Springfield police arrest 16-year-old during traffic stop
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Second victim of deadly shooting in Springfield identified
(Source: pexels.com)
First EEE positive sample detected in MA
A 62-year-old Springfield man, classified as a Level 3 Sex Offender is facing years in jail...
Jehovah Witness elder sentenced to jail for child sexual abuse