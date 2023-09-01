Police arrest 5 in undercover “Anti-John” prostitution sting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Five men were arrested Thursday in Springfield for attempting to solicit an undercover police officer for sex.

The Springfield Police Department announced the arrests on Friday.

They conducted the undercover operation after receiving complaints from residents in a South End neighborhood in the city.

“This “Anti-John” detail is to deter the solicitation of prostitution and related drug activity connected to it,” noted Ryan Walsh, representative of the Springfield Police Department.

We’re told the five “John’s” attempted to solicit the undercover police officer Thursday afternoon. However, police are not releasing where in the city this occurred.

The authorities involved in this sting included the Springfield Police Department, MA State Police and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office.

The five individuals charged are as follows:

25-year-old Alexis Rivera-Nieves of Springfield

Pay for Sexual Conduct

Resisting Arrest

40-year-old Paul Dion of Agawam

Pay for Sexual Conduct

Possession of a Class B Drug

66-year-old Normand Blais of Agawam

Pay for Sexual Conduct

24-year-old Abdi Adan of Springfield

Pay for Sexual Conduct

56-year-old Edwin Rodriguez of Springfield

Pay for Sexual Conduct

