Rhode Island airport says it’s under lockdown to address potential security threat

FILE - A Rhode Island airport about 60 miles south of Boston went into lockdown Friday.
FILE - A Rhode Island airport about 60 miles south of Boston went into lockdown Friday.(Source: Gray News/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island airport said it was under lockdown Friday as law enforcement addresses a potential security threat.

“Travelers are asked to delay arrivals at this time, " the Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick posted online shortly before noon. “More information will be provided when available.”

The airport is about 60 miles south of Boston.

Gov. Dan McKee released a statement that he was briefed on the potential security threat and confirmed that the airport was “temporarily on lockdown.” He said state and Warwick police were managing the scene.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Agawam.
Police investigating serious crash on Main Street in Agawam
A Springfield woman has been arrested in connection with a double-murder in the city earlier...
Arrest made in connection with Springfield double-murder
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting on Leland Drive in Springfield
West Virginia sisters raised more than $1,300 with their lemonade stand to help with a new...
Sisters raise more than $1,300 in 2 hours with lemonade stand for new children’s playground
There was a happy reunion in Springfield this week for a family and their missing Yorkshire...
Dog missing for six years reunited with Springfield family

Latest News

Poor living conditions
Woman said she got eviction notice, lost rental assistance after complaining about unsafe conditions
A 200-year-old time capsule found inside a military statue contained nothing ... or did it?...
Take a look at this - Time capsule reveals hidden treasure
Family and friends release balloons at a private vigil Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Columbus,...
Ohio authorities release bodycam video showing fatal police shooting of pregnant Black woman
In this photo taken with a drone, debris from homes swept off their lots litters a canal amid...
No power and nowhere to stay as rural Florida starts recovering from Hurricane Idalia