Second victim of deadly shooting in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman who was shot in Springfield in August has died from her injuries, the Hampden DA’s Office reports.

Amanda Cummings was 31-years-old and from Agawam.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s office who released her identity Friday, she was hospitalized following the shooting on Boston Road in mid-August.

“She was initially taken to Baystate Medical Center in critical condition, and has since passed away due to her injuries,” noted James Leydon, representative of the Hampden DA’s Office.

The first victim, 31-yearold, Abdikadir Hussein, was identified by authorities on August 16.

The double shooting happened on August 12 in the area of Boston Rd. and Parker Street. It was a Saturday morning and police were called to the scene for a report of a car crash and gunshot victim.

Both the Hampden DA’s Office and Springfield police continue to investigate this case.

If you have information that could help detectives, please contact the Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or you can do so anonymously via Text-A-Tip. Just text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.

