Second victim of deadly shooting in Springfield identified

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman who was shot in Springfield in August has died from her injuries, the Hampden DA’s Office reports.

Amanda Cummings was 31-years-old and from Agawam.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s office who released her identity Friday, she was hospitalized following the shooting on Boston Road in mid-August.

“She was initially taken to Baystate Medical Center in critical condition, and has since passed away due to her injuries,” noted James Leydon, representative of the Hampden DA’s Office.

The first victim, 31-yearold, Abdikadir Hussein, was identified by authorities on August 16.

[RELATED: Victim of deadly shooting on Boston Road in Springfield identified]

The double shooting happened on August 12 in the area of Boston Rd. and Parker Street. It was a Saturday morning and police were called to the scene for a report of a car crash and gunshot victim.

[READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting on Boston Road and Parker Street in Springfield]

Both the Hampden DA’s Office and Springfield police continue to investigate this case.

If you have information that could help detectives, please contact the Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or you can do so anonymously via Text-A-Tip. Just text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Agawam.
Police investigating serious crash on Main Street in Agawam
A Springfield woman has been arrested in connection with a double-murder in the city earlier...
Arrest made in connection with Springfield double-murder
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting on Leland Drive in Springfield
West Virginia sisters raised more than $1,300 with their lemonade stand to help with a new...
Sisters raise more than $1,300 in 2 hours with lemonade stand for new children’s playground
There was a happy reunion in Springfield this week for a family and their missing Yorkshire...
Dog missing for six years reunited with Springfield family

Latest News

(Source: pexels.com)
First EEE positive sample detected in MA
A 62-year-old Springfield man, classified as a Level 3 Sex Offender is facing years in jail...
Jehovah Witness elder sentenced to jail for child sexual abuse
A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Springfield Thursday night, has died, police report.
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Springfield
Traffic Alert (generic)
Gas main issue in Greenfield, portion of Federal St. closed