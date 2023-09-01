Springfield police arrest 16-year-old during traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A teenager has been charged in connection to an illegal firearm that Springfield police say was found in his waistband during a traffic stop.

Officers arrested the 16-year-old Thursday night.

According to Ryan Walsh, representative of the Springfield Police Department, officers pulled the vehicle over for a defective head and tail light around 8:50 p.m.

“Officers conducted a traffic stop on the 100 block of Walnut Street. A 16-year-old juvenile in the back seat of the car had an illegal firearm in his waistband,” explained Walsh.

Police confirm they let the driver and other passengers go with the teenager the only one charged.

At this time, authorities are not releasing his identity or charges he faces because he is a juvenile.

