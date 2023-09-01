Student loans set to resume in October

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s a sad morning for about 44 million borrowers’ wallets.

All of this comes after the Biden administration’s proposal to cancel up to 10 thousand dollars in debt for students was rejected by the Supreme Court.

There’s a big price tag on that debt, those borrowers collectively owe the U.S. more than 1.6 trillion dollars in federal student loans.

By the way, that number does not include privately funded loans. While that interest starts accruing today, payments aren’t due for a couple of months. Students tell Western Mass News, that they knew this day was coming.

“I took the loan out as an investment into my education so I always knew that I would have to pay it back. The interest not accruing has actually been very beneficial to create a financial foundation for my future, so I have been able to save more and invest more,” said Christian Ferrarie, a student from Boston.

Some good news, payment plans are not a one-size-fits-all deal, you have the chance to pick your pay schedule on your income. Financial planners are urging all of us to pay as much as we can as soon as possible so that interest does not rack up.

Be mindful, that the first payment on those loans will be due in October, the amount and specific timing varies by person.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.