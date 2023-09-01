Sunny Stretch; Fall-like start, summer-like finish to holiday weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Gorgeous weather continues across New England to kick off the month of September! Dry, refreshing air lingers again this evening and after a sunny day with highs in the 70s, expect a quick drop in temps once the sun sets. Clear and chilly overnight with lows dipping back into the upper 40s with light to calm wind.

Saturday begins cool and crisp and once again we will have full sunshine to start the day. High pressure keeps our weather dry, but as it moves offshore, wind will increase from the South, pulling up dew points and producing some scattered clouds for the afternoon. A weak upper-level disturbance will also help to bring in more clouds in the afternoon and a very remote chance for a spot shower. Warmer with highs hitting upper 70s in the hills to low 80s in the valley.

Feeling a bit muggier Saturday night with lows returning to the 50s and the heat is on beginning Sunday! A ridge of high pressure will build into the eastern US this week and allow for increasing heat and humidity for New England. Sunday and Monday will feature good sunshine with highs nearing 90 both days. Dew points get into the low 60s-which isn’t too humid.

Humidity takes a bigger jump Tuesday to Friday of next week and highs around 90 remain possible Tuesday and Wednesday, and possibly Thursday too! The heat index may become dangerous by mid-week with a “feels like” temp in the middle to upper 90s! More clouds drift in late in the week and rain/storm chances increase by Friday and Saturday with a cold front. Heat and humidity relief will likely follow.

