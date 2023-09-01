Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Springfield

A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Springfield Thursday night, has died, police report.
A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Springfield Thursday night, has died, police report.(Western Mass News photo)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Officers were called to the scene just after 8 p.m.

The crash happened at the 200 block of Dickinson Street, according to Ryan Walsh, representative of the Springfield Police Department.

When Western Mass News arrived on scene, multiple investigators were there, working to determine what happened.

We’re told the woman, who is not being identified at this time, was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where she succumbed to her injuries.

Walsh said the driver stayed on scene following the crash.

The Springfield Police Department Traffic Bureau continues to investigate. No word yet if the driver will face any charges.

