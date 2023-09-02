Blink-182 postpones European tour as Travis Barker leaves band for ‘urgent family matter’

Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo...
Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 24, 2023.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Blink-182 announced they’re postponing their European tour after drummer Travis Barker had to return home for an urgent family matter.

The band shared the news on social media Friday morning, writing: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

However, it wasn’t made immediately clear what urgent family matter Barker, 47, had to return home for.

The band was reportedly scheduled to perform in Glasgow, Scotland, over the weekend before traveling to Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Dublin.

Barker took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to share several photos of a prayer room hours before the band’s announcement.

In June, Kourtney Kardashian shared that she and Barker were expecting their first child together.

