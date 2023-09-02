Car flipped on its side, pole damaged after crash in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to a crash on Route 5 earlier this evening.

This accident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Providence Hospital.

An electrical pole was broken in the accident.

There is no information on injuries in the crash at this time

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.