Car flipped on its side, pole damaged after crash in Holyoke

This accident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Providence Hospital.
By Photojournalist: Andrew Evans, Addie Patterson and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to a crash on Route 5 earlier this evening.

An electrical pole was broken in the accident.

There is no information on injuries in the crash at this time

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

