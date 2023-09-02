EEE cases found in MA, locals react

Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The state Department of Public Health announced the first positive tests for EEE today. This comes as Labor Day weekend and seasonal fairs are bringing people outside.

While this announcement is coming as the fair season is underway here in western Mass, one local expert I spoke with says you don’t have to miss out on all these great outdoor events, like here at the Three County Fair in Northampton.

The Massachusetts Department of Health announced that EEE has been detected here in the Bay State for the first time this year. the Bay State has not had any EEE cases since 2020.

The potentially dangerous virus was found in samples collected in Worcester County on Wednesday.

No human or animal cases have been confirmed so far.

EEE is a rare but serious disease that can be deadly. but Professor of Microbiology at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Stephen Rich, says we should be cautious but not worried.

“People should be aware of the fact this is out there and it doesn’t happen every year, it happens every couple of years and it’s good for us to be warned about and it’s a good thing the state is letting us know but don’t let it curtail all the other activities that we may go about doing,” said Dr. Stephen Rich.

Rich says the best way to avoid contracting mosquito-borne illness is the same way you prevent bites, so by wearing deet bug spray and protective clothing.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.