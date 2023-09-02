EEE cases found in MA, locals react

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The state Department of Public Health announced the first positive tests for EEE today. This comes as Labor Day weekend and seasonal fairs are bringing people outside.

While this announcement is coming as the fair season is underway here in western Mass, one local expert I spoke with says you don’t have to miss out on all these great outdoor events, like here at the Three County Fair in Northampton.

The Massachusetts Department of Health announced that EEE has been detected here in the Bay State for the first time this year. the Bay State has not had any EEE cases since 2020.

The potentially dangerous virus was found in samples collected in Worcester County on Wednesday.

No human or animal cases have been confirmed so far.

EEE is a rare but serious disease that can be deadly. but Professor of Microbiology at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Stephen Rich, says we should be cautious but not worried.

“People should be aware of the fact this is out there and it doesn’t happen every year, it happens every couple of years and it’s good for us to be warned about and it’s a good thing the state is letting us know but don’t let it curtail all the other activities that we may go about doing,” said Dr. Stephen Rich.

Rich says the best way to avoid contracting mosquito-borne illness is the same way you prevent bites, so by wearing deet bug spray and protective clothing.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Agawam.
Police investigating serious crash on Main Street in Agawam
A Springfield woman has been arrested in connection with a double-murder in the city earlier...
Arrest made in connection with Springfield double-murder
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting on Leland Drive in Springfield
A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Springfield Thursday night, has died, police report.
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Springfield
A 62-year-old Springfield man, classified as a Level 3 Sex Offender is facing years in jail...
Jehovah Witness elder sentenced to jail for child sexual abuse

Latest News

Western Mass News Logo
National Guard deployed as Massachusetts deals with migrant crisis
Three County Fair kicks off with fun-filled Friday
Three County fair returns to Northampton Friday
Springfield middle school teacher accused of indecent assault on a minor
Former Springfield middle school teacher faces more assault involving a minor charges
As the migrant crisis continues to impact the Bay State, Governor Maura Healey’s administration...
Westfield State student move-in as migrant housing crisis continues