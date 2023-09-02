Former Springfield middle school teacher faces more assault involving a minor charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, Western Mass News was in the courtroom as 60-year-old Robert Gayle faced new charges involving assault charges involving minors.

The former Springfield middle school teacher is facing a third case since he first stood answered to charges back in May.

The prosecution described the new charges against him which they say came after a 12-year-old girl and her parents came forward, after hearing about the previous two cases.

“This child was able to disclose during a forensic interview that she had been touched by her teacher during class twice on the buttocks. She had never been touched that way by another teacher. She felt uncomfortable with it. and at one point she also was able to talk about that she and her friend, when asked to stay after school by Mr. Gayle, were told not to tell anyone about staying after school,” said the prosecutor.

The prosecutor told the court that Gayle was showing grooming behavior targeting his female students.

“This parent came forward concerned that there was grooming behavior being exhibited to her daughter by Mr. Gayle, similar to the grooming behavior for the other two victims that were being reported in the news and that other parents have heard about. That grooming behavior included giving all of the children who were females in his class good grades, bringing them food during the middle of class, asking them to stay after school, sending them private messages, or asking for their phone numbers so that he could text them,” said the prosecutor.

The prosecution asked the judge for bail to be set at 100,000 dollars.

Gayle’s defense attorney, Daniel Kelly, said that was too much money for him to pay.

“The reason why I’m asking the court to set bail at the amount of 5,000 as opposed to 100,000 thousand is essentially the nature and circumstances of the case. His other cases have a total of 50,000 dollars cash. Which is essentially the total end of his entire life savings. Anything more than just a couple grand will essentially keep him detained prior to trial, which will be a lengthy, lengthy, pre-trial detention, essentially because of finances,” said Kelly.

The judge sided with the prosecution and set bail at 100,000 dollars. His next court date for this case is set for October 3.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.