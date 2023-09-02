Local fairgoers react to the start of fair season in Massachusetts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands coming to Northampton this weekend for the annual Three County Fair. As fair season gets underway in Massachusetts.

The agricultural fair is in its 206th year and fairgoers young and old making it a yearly tradition.

“It’s only once a year so you’ve got to come!” said Sam Bose

Fans, like Bose who is in his sixth year coming to the fair, share with us what keeps him coming back every year.

“There’s a bunch of rides, pretty good food. I mostly come for the food. I like the animals, I like the little baby animals!” said Bose.

“I like the atmosphere around here, a lot of people, and a lot of good vibes!” said one Florence resident.

For others, like Danny Ross, this year is their first time coming.

“Just to get out and enjoy the weather, see what’s going on at the carnival, get on some rides, and have a good time!” said Ross.

The fan-favorite event dates back all the way to 1818 and now brings rides, live music, and entertainment.

The fair kicked off on Friday and will continue throughout the rest of the weekend, but that doesn’t mean the fun is over for fair-goers who already have plans to head to other local fairs, like the Big E.

“I’ll be going to the Big E too. I go there every year!”

If you missed out on the festivities, there’s still a chance to head on over to Northampton for the fair. The gates open at 10 a.m. Saturday, and the fair runs through Labor Day.

