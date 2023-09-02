New veterinary hospital opening in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s a project that has been years in the making, a new emergency animal hospital will open its doors here in West Springfield next month.

“It’s a great idea I think there’s a lot of need for that,” said Greg Hughes of Longmeadow.

Animal owners tell us this type of 24-hour clinic has been in high demand in the community.

“There’s obviously a lot of dogs at the park here and all over the area so the need for emergency services is really there,” said Hughes.

“We’re opening with a full 24-hour ER specialty hospital similar to our South Deerfield location. In addition to emergency and critical care, we also have full-time surgery and medicine,” said Keri Gardent, the Hospital’s Director.

Western Mass News getting an exclusive look into the now second location for the Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital.

Gardent tells us the need to open their second facility in the Pioneer Valley was critical.

“Several years ago we decided there were patients that needed our help and we did a lot of evaluation of the areas and determined that this particular area was underserved. Our location in South Deerfield is the only hospital for about an hour and a half to two hours that can do what we can do. That’s really tough for the pet owner community,” said Gardent.

She says they will be ready to serve patients on October 2 beginning at 9 a.m., a dream that now becoming a reality for her and her team.

“We’re just really excited to bring the magic that happens in South Deerfield down to this facility as well,” said Gardent.

