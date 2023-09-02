Three County fair returns to Northampton Friday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Three County Fair is back, with some new attractions. Fair General Manager James Przypek fills us in.

“A Shania Twain tribute artist by the name of Shania Twin. She looks just like her she’s from Canada. Lance Gifford, another national act magician with multiple shows every day,” said Przypek.

Despite the new flash and flair, he tells Western Mass News, they’re still tied to their farming roots.

Our organization was founded by a lot of farmers we are 180 members strong, still in the organization. It’s all about agriculture, so we have competitions, dairy, goats, sheepdog, we have the exhibit halls,” said Przypek.

The weather this year wasn’t exactly in the favor of farmers. In February, we experienced unseasonably warm temperatures, followed by a freeze that damaged many crops, another freeze followed in May, and the month of July was filled with flooding that damaged acres of land.

With the tough year farmers have had across western mass, we wanted to know how it would impact their agricultural entries, as you can see in front of me and behind me there’s no issue.

Entries ranging from pickles and honey to pumpkins filled this exhibit hall Friday afternoon.

Originally in July, there was going to be some concern but the exhibit halls where we managed all the produce entries, they’re actually up this year compared to prior years.

He adds after hundreds of years of fairs under their belt, It’s gonna take more than unusual weather to bring them down.

We have a group of individuals who are tough that kind of put this all together year-round

We are the oldest continuously running agricultural fair in the country. We’ve had it every year since 1818 including through the civil war through WW2 pandemics, so we’re pretty proud of that.

