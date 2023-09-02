Westfield State student move-in as migrant housing crisis continues

As the migrant crisis continues to impact the Bay State, Governor Maura Healey’s administration...
As the migrant crisis continues to impact the Bay State, Governor Maura Healey’s administration is looking for unconventional ways to provide shelter.(Western Mass News)
By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - More than 900 students will be calling Westfield State University their home for the next 4 years as students moved in on Friday.

We caught up with some of those students and parents who tell Western Mass News how they’re settling into their dorms.

“Well, my mom is laughing over here so it obviously hasn’t been as pretty as we would’ve liked moving in. But, you know it’s all moved in now the journey is beginning,” said Logan Rodgers, a first-year student.

“Coming from a mom of 3 boys this is the baby. So I will say that Westfield has a very easy move-in process than my other two kids,” said Debbie Rodgers, Logan’s mom.

After the hectic move-in schedule Westfield State’s dean of students, Maggie Balch tells us the start of college life starts with some fun.

“The students will do a barbeque to get to know people and then this evening there will be all kinds of inflatables, they’re going to be able to build a stuffed owl, Nestor, that’s our mascot. so we’re excited about that,” said Balch.

The move-in comes as Massachusetts is in a state of emergency with the ongoing migrant shelter crisis.

The Healey Administration is looking to secure emergency housing as more than 5,800 migrants are currently staying in shelters across the commonwealth.

Westfield’s Mayor tells Western Mass News the state is looking at Lammers Hall on the Westfield State University campus as a possible shelter location.

Students we spoke with had this reaction.

“I’ve heard stuff briefly, I heard people, agree, or disagree. honestly, whatever happens, happens. I came here to Westfield to learn, and that’s all that matters to me,” said Emma Vallieres, a First-year student.

“Exactly, I’m just focusing on getting my degree in finding a life,” said Olivia Disaronno, another first-year student.

Governor Healey is also activating the National Guard to help with the migrant crisis.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

