Boaters hit water for Labor Day as summer comes to a close in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Labor Day weekend is underway, and people are hitting the water to soak in the final moments of summer.

Western Mass News stopped by the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club in Springfield. and spoke with executive director Ben Quick, who says they are seeing a bustle of energy in kayak rentals.

We also saw some action, with people hitting the Connecticut River. Quick tells Western Mass News while this summer was tough for people getting in the water, it brought more attention to the water.

“People came down to witness the flooding, it was historical, it was interesting, and it was amazing, acts of mother nature always draw a lot of attention. People came down to visit they learned more about the fact that the river is not a dangerous dirt or toxic place, but a place that if properly respected, and utilized can be a wonderful resource. As a result, we saw an uptick in interest in business and participation,” said Quick.

Quick adds As summer comes to an end they look forward to the fall and all the water activities that come with it.

