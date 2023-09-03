Boaters hit water for Labor Day as summer comes to a close in Springfield.

Issues related to flooding that have impacted different towns across western Massachusetts...
Issues related to flooding that have impacted different towns across western Massachusetts caused boating problems this summer.(Western Mass News)
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Labor Day weekend is underway, and people are hitting the water to soak in the final moments of summer.

Western Mass News stopped by the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club in Springfield. and spoke with executive director Ben Quick, who says they are seeing a bustle of energy in kayak rentals.

We also saw some action, with people hitting the Connecticut River. Quick tells Western Mass News while this summer was tough for people getting in the water, it brought more attention to the water.

“People came down to witness the flooding, it was historical, it was interesting, and it was amazing, acts of mother nature always draw a lot of attention. People came down to visit they learned more about the fact that the river is not a dangerous dirt or toxic place, but a place that if properly respected, and utilized can be a wonderful resource. As a result, we saw an uptick in interest in business and participation,” said Quick.

Quick adds As summer comes to an end they look forward to the fall and all the water activities that come with it.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

New veterinary hospital opening in West Springfield
New veterinary hospital opening in West Springfield
This accident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Providence Hospital.
Car flipped on its side, pole damaged after crash in Holyoke
If anyone has information on her whereabouts please call the Holyoke Police Department.
Holyoke police ask for help finding missing girl
A 62-year-old Springfield man, classified as a Level 3 Sex Offender is facing years in jail...
Jehovah Witness elder sentenced to jail for child sexual abuse
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Sign outside Springfield, MA city hall
‘Souls to the Polls’ march takes place at Springfield City Hall
Elms College
Elms College students move-in to start the school year
Western Mass News Logo
Springfield hosts free music festival to celebrate Labor Day
Downtown Springfield Mass.
Stone Soul Festival held at Blunt Park in Springfield