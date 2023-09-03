Elms College students move-in to start the school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Cars are being unpacked, and dorms are being filled with eager students waiting to start their school year at the Catholic-based college.

“They’ve been building up for this for the past year. They’ve sent in their applications, they received their admissions letter, and their financial aid letter. They made a decision to come here and here it is today,” said Elms College President, Dr. Harry Dumay.

He tells us, it’s a memorable moment for students from all grade levels and majors to pursue their passions.

“We are very excited to encourage them and accompany them as they take this important step in their lives, and really this important step for their families,” said Dumay.

That step Dr. Dumay speaks about is not lost on pre-med student Nia Major, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it heightened the importance of going into the medical field for me. Since there will never be too many doctors or too many nurses,” said Major.

In fact, the need for nurses nationally is only getting stronger by the day with hospitals looking for workers to join their emergency rooms.

That job security is a key factor for junior nursing student Salah Uddin.

“Honestly, It’s a career you can count on,” said Uddin.

Most importantly, those medical careers carry a lot of impact, something Elms College is preparing them for.

“Nurses are the ones who do all the clinic work, you know draw the blood, give them injections, educating patients,” said Uddin

“I know that I will be needed when I get that degree,” said Major.

Elms College students have a little time before the school year kicks off, Classes begin Wednesday, September 6th

