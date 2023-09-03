Seahorses, snakes and illegal pork from Vietnam seized by US Customs

Seahorses, snakes and illegal pork from Vietnam seized were seized by US Customs.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT
(CNN) - U.S. Customs agents say they recently confiscated seahorses, snakes and illegal pork.

Agents at Washington’s Dulles Airport reported finding 77 dry seahorses, 50 small boxes of herbal medicine, five dead snakes, five jars of snail ointment and illegal pork products.

The items were found in two different traveler’s bags several days apart however, it was noted both passengers arrived from Vietnam.

U.S. officials say it is not uncommon for travelers arriving from different countries to return to the U.S. with traditional food products, which may be prohibited as a potential threat to animals or plants.

Officials say there are potential civil penalties, but travelers are generally not arrested for agriculture violations.

