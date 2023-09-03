‘Souls to the Polls’ march takes place at Springfield City Hall

Sign outside Springfield, MA city hall
Sign outside Springfield, MA city hall(Western Mass News)
By Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday in Springfield,  a “Souls to the Polls” march took place at city hall.

The event was from 12 to 2 p.m. and encouraged members of the community to take advantage of early voting.

Western Mass News spoke with Dena Cooper,  president of the Springfield Divine 9,  about the march.

She told us how important it is that everyone can get the opportunity to vote.

“We believe that voting is our power so we come as a collective unit to come out and vote - to share our voice and make the necessary changes in this important election year - we want to make sure everyone has that opportunity,” said Cooper.

Cooper also spoke about the troubles the elderly have while voting, and how she wants to make polling access easier for everyone.

“Our elderly, sometimes during the preliminary and the day of voting, can’t always get to the polls. Because many of them are already insured services, this is an opportunity to be able to get rides to be able to support them and get them to the polls to make their voice heard,” said Cooper.

