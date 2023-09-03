Springfield hosts free music festival to celebrate Labor Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday in Springfield, the city celebrated Labor Day by hosting a free music festival.

The home-brewed music fest took place at Tower Park this afternoon, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Western Mass News spoke to Gregory Eichler, guitarist, and singer of ‘All of Us’ about his band’s performance at Saturday’s festival.

“We just played an hour set, kind of impromptu with this stuff, rolling off the cuff. It was a great time,” said Eichler.

3 other bands also gave a free performance at Saturday’s event, the James Germana Band, the Larry Coleman Group, and JJ Ramshackle.

