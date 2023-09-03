Springfield hosts free music festival to celebrate Labor Day

Western Mass News Logo
Western Mass News Logo(Western Mass News photo)
By Matt White, Ty Coney and Morgan Briggs
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday in Springfield,  the city celebrated Labor Day by hosting a free music festival.

The home-brewed music fest took place at Tower Park this afternoon, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Western Mass News spoke to Gregory Eichler,  guitarist, and singer of ‘All of Us’ about his band’s performance at Saturday’s festival.

“We just played an hour set, kind of impromptu with this stuff, rolling off the cuff. It was a great time,” said Eichler.

3 other bands also gave a free performance at Saturday’s event, the James Germana Band, the Larry Coleman Group, and JJ Ramshackle.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

New veterinary hospital opening in West Springfield
New veterinary hospital opening in West Springfield
This accident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Providence Hospital.
Car flipped on its side, pole damaged after crash in Holyoke
If anyone has information on her whereabouts please call the Holyoke Police Department.
Holyoke police ask for help finding missing girl
A 62-year-old Springfield man, classified as a Level 3 Sex Offender is facing years in jail...
Jehovah Witness elder sentenced to jail for child sexual abuse
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

Elms College
Elms College students move-in to start the school year
Downtown Springfield Mass.
Stone Soul Festival held at Blunt Park in Springfield
This accident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Providence Hospital.
Car flipped on its side, pole damaged after crash in Holyoke
If anyone has information on her whereabouts please call the Holyoke Police Department.
Holyoke police ask for help finding missing girl