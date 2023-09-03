Stone Soul Festival held at Blunt Park in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds of people gathered at Blunt Park in Springfield to celebrate the Stone Soul Festival.

Kids were able to experience rides, while adults could shop and speak with members of their community.

“When this event comes, everyone comes out the house,” said Kenneth Barnett, a long-time Springfield resident and owner of Kenny’s Barbeque.

Barnett tells us this event sparks more than just small talk.

“Everyone comes and they see neighbors, that they don’t even talk to. They build bonds and they build trust through this event here.”

Even though this is just a 3-day event, Barnett says festival visitors are able to experience moments that they’ll remember for a lifetime.

“We’ve got great bands, local bands in the community, and just gives people like myself an opportunity to flourish and grow and thrive and let people know we have other talents within the community, we just don’t get to see them,” said Barnett

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.