Chicopee officer welcomed home after spending months in the hospital

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee police officer who spent months in the hospital after suffering a major heart attack earlier this year, has finally returned home.

Officer Mark “Shrek” Wilkes received a special welcome from his fellow officers over the weekend with everyone happy to see him.

“After 175 long days we at the Chicopee Police Department are excited to welcome Ofc. Mark Wilkes home,” police announced.

Back in March, Wilkes suffered a major heart attack during Chicopee’s annual Battle of the Badges Hockey game which benefits the Boys & Girl Club of Chicopee.

Now, almost 6 months after being rushed to the hospital, Wilkes is back home.

“Mark continues to gain strength every day and greatly appreciates all the support that he has received from the community. #WilkesStrong ,” police wrote on their Facebook page.

It wasn’t long after he was first hospitalized that the community stepped up to help Officer “Shrek” and his family.

In April, hundreds of people gathered together at the Portuguese American Club on Exchange Street to take part in a benefit in his honor, raising thousands of dollars.

“Just stay strong, keep fighting we’re right behind you, 100 percent,” Officer Travis Odiorne told Western Mass News at the time, in a message to Wilkes.

And that they were this weekend when he came home. Smiling as a team together, once again.

