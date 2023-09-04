Getting Answers: Greenfield native flight attendant on possible strike with American Airlines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The possibility of a flight attendant strike looms near for American Airlines this Labor Day and if a resolution is not reached, travelers could be impacted this holiday season.

In light of this, Western Mass News is getting answers on where negotiations currently stand.

For some, Labor Day is just a 3-day weekend marking the end of Summer. But for others, like flight attendants at American Airlines, it is a reminiscent of why workers and worker unions continue to fight for rights, benefits, equity, and safer policies.

Labor Day dates back to the 19th century and today the fight for fair pay and better working conditions continues. Especially for American Airlines flight attendants with one telling us that negotiations have a deeper meaning on Labor Day.

“This Labor Day should take on a special meaning for American Airlines,” Paul Hartshorn Jr. told Western Mass News.

Hartshorn Jr. is a spokesperson for the Association of Professional Flight Attendants and a western Mass. native from Greenfield. For him and the 26,000 flight attendants represented by the A.P.F.A. Union, Labor Day honors workers contributions to the American economy and way of living.

But it also marks a crucial point in the negotiations for a 35% increase in pay and other benefits.

“We are asking for an immediate 35% wage increase at date of signing. That’s nothing out of the ordinary. These flight attendants have been without a pay raise since January of 2019. So, pre-Covid, is the last time that we saw any sort of pay raise. We have had zero costs of living raises. I think every American can relate to the fact that inflation has affected their pocketbooks. And it’s time. It’s been five years,” Hartshorn Jr. explained.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, historically, Labor Day was first celebrated back in 1882 as a way for labor activists to have the government recognize workers for pushing the country’s prosperity forward.

But it wasn’t until 5 years later, in 1887, when it was first recognized into law. Making way for workers to have more protection and a stable workday in the future.

As seen by the 99% of A.P.F.A. Flight attendants who voted to move forward with a strike. An effort coming as a response to the negotiations that the union member and the airline have been having since March of this year.

“We are not asking for pie in the sky things. We are asking for our flight attendants to be able to not live paycheck to paycheck. We are asking for our new hire flight attendants, who are being sent to cities, right out of training, like NYC, Boston, Miami, incredible cost of living costs that they are facing, they are struggling. They are struggling to survive in these cities,” Hartshorn Jr. told Western Mass News adding, “Other issues we see is our more senior flight attendants and their ability to retire with dignity. Our matches and contributions, when compared to the industry, are severely lagging. That’s a sticking point as well.”

We reached out to American Airlines for a response about the flight attendants requests and they told us in a statement:

“We’re proud of the progress we’ve made in negotiations with the A.P.F.A., and we look forward to reaching an agreement that provides our flight attendants with real and meaningful value. We understand that a strike authorization vote is one of the important ways flight attendants express their desire to get a deal done. The results don’t change our commitment or distract us from working expeditiously to reach an agreement.”

Hartshorn Jr. noted to us that negotiations will be happening again on Tuesday and he is hopeful they can be resolved soon.

If not, a flight attendant strike could potentially impact thousands of travelers as we get closer to other holidays, like Christmas, which is usually the busiest travel season for airlines all across the country.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.