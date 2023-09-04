Heat Advisories Begin Tuesday for the Pioneer Valley

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Heat Advisory has been issued for central and eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from Noon Tuesday to 8PM Wednesday…

A toasty wrap-up to the holiday weekend with good sunshine, moderate humidity and afternoon temperatures well into the 80s to near 90.

Tonight remains warm and muggy with overnight lows in the mid-60s with clouds and fog developing late. We may wake up to a fairly cloudy sky in the morning, but sunshine will return for Tuesday.

A Heat Advisory begins at Noon Tuesday for afternoon temperatures rising into the low 90s and dew points getting into the middle and upper 60s. This will put the heat index in the 95-99 degree range for a few hours in the afternoon, which can quickly become dangerous if you are not careful. Be mindful of children playing outdoors and keep any pet walks brief and confined to grass. Also, check in on older family members or neighbors. The hottest times of the day are between 3-5pm.

Not much changes to our weather Wednesday and the heat advisory will continue. Thursday will also be quite hot and humid, so we may see the advisory be extended for another day. Our weather starts turning more unsettled beginning Thursday and there’s a low risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm late in the day.

We end the week slightly unsettled with a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm Friday evening, otherwise still hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s for the valley. A cold front nears this weekend but may not cross through southern New England until Sunday, which will give us cooler, cloudier, but still very humid conditions. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely both days, especially in the afternoon and evening. Drier air builds behind this front for early next week.

