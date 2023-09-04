Labor Day weekend travel rush

By Maria Wilson and Jessica Michalski
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s Labor Day weekend which means many drivers hit the road Monday to head back home in the hopes of beating all that traffic.

According to AAA the travel rush started Thursday with millions of Americans traveling this weekend, some by road and others by plane.

With many returning home on Monday, people we spoke to at the Ludlow Plaza on the Mass Pike told us a little extra traffic was well worth their last getaway of the summer.

The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) called this weekend the third busiest holiday weekend behind Juneteenth weekend, which included Fathers Day and Presidents Day.

And while the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) was bracing for big security lines, rest stops, like the one in Ludlow, were also filling up with people taking a quick break from their road trip.

We caught up with some of those people including Richard Troyer who was traveling from his hometown in Millersburg, Ohio to Cape Cod for the weekend.

“One of the things we noticed coming across, especially in New York, was the rest stops plazas, shopping plazas, were packed. Just packed!” Troyer explained to Western Mass News.

He also told us traveling by bus with a group of about 20 others, helped to cut down on the number of cars on the road this weekend.

But for others who aren’t taking a bus, you may be feeling the pain at the pump.

According to AAA, the national average for gas is $3.81 a gallon.

Which is up about 3 cents from this time last year.

Bay State drivers are seeing slightly lower prices with the average cost here in Massachusetts at $3.74.

Now, by about 6 p.m. Monday peak travel times had ended. But next up, people are already looking forward to the next travel season for the holidays!

